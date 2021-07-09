Cancel
Madonna says Britney Spears’ conservatorship is “slavery”: “Give this woman her life back”

By Nick Reilly
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna has likened Britney Spears‘ conservatorship to “slavery”, becoming the latest high-profile figure to criticise the controversial arrangement. The Queen of Pop voiced her support for Spears on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with Britney’s name on it. She captioned the image: “Give this woman...

The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CNN

Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend a hand when she was 'drowning'

(CNN) — Britney Spears shared a message seemingly aimed at those close to her who she feels ignored her in a time of need. In an Instagram post Friday night, the singer, who scored a legal victory earlier this week by securing her choice of attorney in her conservatorship battle, criticized those who spoke out in support of her win in court but failed to help her earlier.
Britney Spears slams ‘righteous’ support from those closest to her

Britney Spears has found plenty of public support in her efforts to end her eight-year conservatorship, but it may be too little, too late for some. The singer took to Instagram Friday night to call out friends and family members who’ve come out in support of the star only after her bombshell testimony, saying their “righteous” behavior feels insincere.
Madonna announces ‘Madame X’ documentary – watch the teaser trailer

Madonna has announced the release of a new documentary film, Madame X – you can watch the teaser trailer below. The film, which will be available to stream via Paramount+ on October 8, chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Britney Spears Blasts ‘Closest’ to Her Over Insincere Support

Britney Spears is calling out those “closest” to her over what she perceives as insincere support. The 39-year-old pop star expressed her frustration Friday amid her highly publicized legal battle. Spears has been made a number of court appearances over the past month, seeking to end her 13-year conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears. She’s told the judge her life has been “ruined” by the court-mandated legal guardianship, and that she wants her dad charged with “conservatorship abuse.”
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

