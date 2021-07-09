Travis Kelce says Chiefs are more motivated than ever after 'embarrassing' Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers
Travis Kelce has had no shortage of success on the football field, enjoying seven trips to the playoffs, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl title in eight NFL seasons. But the Pro Bowl tight end is apparently more motivated than ever going into the 2021 campaign. Appearing on NFL Network this week, the 31-year-old Kelce said the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV this February was so "embarrassing" that he and the rest of his team are even more fired up to get back to the big game.www.cbssports.com
