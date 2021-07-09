Cancel
NFL

Travis Kelce says Chiefs are more motivated than ever after 'embarrassing' Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Kelce has had no shortage of success on the football field, enjoying seven trips to the playoffs, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl title in eight NFL seasons. But the Pro Bowl tight end is apparently more motivated than ever going into the 2021 campaign. Appearing on NFL Network this week, the 31-year-old Kelce said the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV this February was so "embarrassing" that he and the rest of his team are even more fired up to get back to the big game.

Tom Brady
Brandon Flowers
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Afc#Nfl Network#Chiefs#Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Star Arrested In Los Angeles On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs star edge-rusher Frank Clark was arrested in the Los Angeles area Sunday night, per a report from TMZ Sports. Clark was reportedly in illegal possession of an uzi – an automatic submachine gun. He was booked into a Los Angeles-area jail with a bail set at $35,000.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways. First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games. Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Stanley Cup issues warning to Tom Brady

The Stanley Cup had a message for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season Wednesday: Don’t even think about it. The Cup, obviously aware of Brady’s hijinks during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade on the water...

