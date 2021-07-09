Cancel
Amid Virus Rise, Nevada Relying on Push to Vaccinate More

By jshaffer
KDWN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say Nevada will have dozens of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites over the coming weeks and federal workers to help reach out to the unvaccinated as the state confronts a jump in virus cases and hospitalizations. Nevada has seen a 136% increase in hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus since May 31, the day before the state lifted most of its restrictions on businesses. Health officials said Thursday that the rate of hospitalizations has increased 62% over the last 14 days alone. Most of the cases are in southern Nevada and involved people who were not vaccinated.

