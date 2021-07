A unique project is coming back to UW Green Bay Manitowoc Campus in July. Really BIGPRINTS!! began on the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus (then UW-Manitowoc) in 2014, and was repeated in 2016, and 2018. There are now 93 prints in the RBP collection, 28 more will be added this summer. Really BIGPRINTS!! 2020 was postponed to this summer because of the pandemic. The prints have all been “on tour” and have been shown in venues all over the state. This year, the event returns to the south parking lot of the UW-Green-Bay, Manitowoc Campus, 705 Viebahn, Manitowoc, Wis., July 14-17. Printing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and finish at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.