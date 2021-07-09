WWE SummerSlam 2021 Foolproof Match Card Predictions

WWE SummerSlam 2021! Will this really be the biggest event of the summer? The WWE will do everything in its power to assure that the match card is stacked, the star power is immense, and almost every moment is memorable. However, will there be long term storytelling with an end goal or payoff to reward the fans who stuck with WWE’s egregious programming throughout the pandemic months? Far from it. Nonetheless, the following will provide full match card and result predictions for any matches that could be added to the match card.