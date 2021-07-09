Why Digital Marketers Are Raving About Facebook’s Resilient Signals
The digital marketing industry has faced a number of drastic changes over the last few years. From the introduction of new regulations such as CCPA and GDPR as a result of increased concerns over consumer data privacy, to the death of the third-party cookie and the microscope digital marketing has been under in terms of data collection policies, the industry has been faced with the challenge of continuing its every day business without its usual tools to succeed.martechseries.com
