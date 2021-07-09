Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigating fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources began investigating a fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames on Thursday, according to a news release. A passerby had noticed the dead fish that morning and called the DNR, the release said. Several species and sizes of dead fish were found in the impacted area, which begins near the Stuart Smith Park pedestrian bridge and continues approximately a mile south. DNR Fisheries staff will be conducting a dead fish count.www.newsrepublican.com
Comments / 0