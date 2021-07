FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County prosecutor says he never authorized a plea bargain with a Flint man who was convicted of killing a Flushing couple nearly 30 years ago. Art Busch, who served as county prosecutor from 1993 until 2005, told Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell on Wednesday, July 14, that he didn’t make or authorize any plea offer to an attorney for Connell Howard, 51, of Flint and doesn’t believe that anyone else in his office did.