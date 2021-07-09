Cancel
Animals

Similar Dog Disease May Help Humans Tackle Multiple Sclerosis

khn.org
 10 days ago

Other reports cover the baffling rise of respiratory syncytial virus — usually a winter issue; an expanded recall of Tyson Foods chicken over listeria fears; weight training and weight control; and Naomi Osaka's pressure to reveal her mental health struggle. Seizures, vision problems, sluggishness, a strange head tilt — every...

khn.org

Comments / 0

New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis, By an Expert

Laverne & Shirley actor David Lander died recently at age 73, after decades of fighting multiple sclerosis, after decades of fighting multiple sclerosis, a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. "My doctor painted a fairly bleak picture of the disease, even going so far as to tell me I probably wouldn't walk again," Lander, who played "Squiggy," once said during an interview in Brain & Life Magazine. "Whatever happens, MS can't take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom. Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully—and laughing."
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about multiple sclerosis and bowel dysfunction

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition that can cause various symptoms throughout the body. In some cases, people living with MS may experience problems with their bowels that can result in bowel dysfunction. MS is a progressive condition that affects the CNS. Evidence indicates that MS is an autoimmune...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Iron Therapy May Help More Patients With Kidney Disease

People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not dependent on dialysis and have iron deficiency show significant increases in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death, regardless of whether or not they have anemia, new research from a multinational cohort shows. The results suggest that a...
Animalskentlive.news

Close contact between humans and pet dogs could help spread superbug

Close contact between humans and their pet dogs could lead to the spread of a gene which makes bugs resistant to a powerful antibiotic used by doctors as a last resort. Some have suggested that means people should stop sharing a bed with their dogs. Studies have suggested disease-resistance can...
Diseases & Treatmentsagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms. Does this sound like fatty liver to you? I did not really like my doctor, but with my insurance it is hard to change doctors. If I do have fatty liver, is there anything I can do for it?
ScienceScience Now

Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis

The gut microbiota is a potential environmental factor that influences the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). We and others have demonstrated that patients with MS and healthy individuals have distinct gut microbiomes. However, the pathogenic relevance of these differences remains unclear. Previously, we showed that bacteria that metabolize isoflavones are less abundant in patients with MS, suggesting that isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria might provide protection against MS. Here, using a mouse model of MS, we report that an isoflavone diet provides protection against disease, which is dependent on the presence of isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria and their metabolite equol. Notably, the composition of the gut microbiome in mice fed an isoflavone diet exhibited parallels to healthy human donors, whereas the composition in those fed an isoflavone-free diet exhibited parallels to patients with MS. Collectively, our study provides evidence that dietary-induced gut microbial changes alleviate disease severity and may contribute to MS pathogenesis.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the protective sheaths around nerves. Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) has periods of disease activity and inactivity, or remission. During remissions, a person may have no or very few symptoms. In general, the symptoms and their severity vary...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Axonal loss in major sensorimotor tracts is associated with impaired motor performance in minimally disabled multiple sclerosis patients

Brain Commun. 2021 Mar 16;3(2):fcab032. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab032. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis is a neuroinflammatory disease of the CNS that is associated with significant irreversible neuro-axonal loss, leading to permanent disability. There is thus an urgent need for in vivo markers of axonal loss for use in patient monitoring or as end-points for trials of neuroprotective agents. Advanced diffusion MRI can provide markers of diffuse loss of axonal fibre density or atrophy within specific white matter pathways. These markers can be interrogated in specific white matter tracts that underpin important functional domains such as sensorimotor function. This study aimed to evaluate advanced diffusion MRI markers of axonal loss within the major sensorimotor tracts of the brain, and to correlate the degree of axonal loss in these tracts to precise kinematic measures of hand and foot motor control and gait in minimally disabled people with multiple sclerosis. Twenty-eight patients (Expanded Disability Status Scale < 4, and Kurtzke Functional System Scores for pyramidal and cerebellar function ≤ 2) and 18 healthy subjects underwent ultra-high field 7 Tesla diffusion MRI for calculation of fibre-specific measures of axonal loss (fibre density, reflecting diffuse axonal loss and fibre cross-section reflecting tract atrophy) within three tracts: cortico-spinal tract, interhemispheric sensorimotor tract and cerebello-thalamic tracts. A visually guided force-matching task involving either the hand or foot was used to assess visuomotor control, and three-dimensional marker-based video tracking was used to assess gait. Fibre-specific axonal markers for each tract were compared between groups and correlated with visuomotor task performance (force error and lag) and gait parameters (stance, stride length, step width, single and double support) in patients. Patients displayed significant regional loss of fibre cross-section with minimal loss of fibre density in all tracts of interest compared to healthy subjects (family-wise error corrected p-value < 0.05), despite relatively few focal lesions within these tracts. In patients, reduced axonal fibre density and cross-section within the corticospinal tracts and interhemispheric sensorimotor tracts were associated with larger force tracking error and gait impairments (shorter stance, smaller step width and longer double support) (family-wise error corrected p-value < 0.05). In conclusion, significant gait and motor control impairments can be detected in minimally disabled people with multiple sclerosis that correlated with axonal loss in major sensorimotor pathways of the brain. Given that axonal loss is irreversible, the combined use of advanced imaging and kinematic markers could be used to identify patients at risk of more severe motor impairments as they emerge for more aggressive therapeutic interventions.
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Dancing to Music May Help Halt Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

Lyrics have always delivered the most powerful “cure” for all the good, the bad and often unbearable moments in life, but there may be added benefits to taking the music listening up a notch—and dancing. Researchers from the York University in Canada investigated how regular dance can impact the physical and psychological symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in a recent study published in Brain Sciences.

Comments / 0

