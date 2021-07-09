Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Africa’s Covid Cases Jump 20% In One Week, Worse Still Expected

khn.org
 10 days ago

The World Health Organization says a third wave of covid hitting Africa will be the worst yet for the continent. In other news, Oxfam says 11 people die of hunger every minute around the world, and outlets cover the pope's recovery from surgery. Africa had its worst week of the...

khn.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid Cases Jump#Kew#Southeast Asian#The Finlay Institute#Chinese#Sinovac Biotech Ltd#Sinopharm#Astrazeneca Plc#Quebeckers#Oxfam#Elhennaway#Mckesson Corp#European#The Phoenix Group#Mckesson Ag#Vatican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Place
Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
World104.1 WIKY

Spain’s COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

MADRID (Reuters) – Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since Friday, official data showed on Monday, 85% more than the previous weekend’s increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people. While the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached 204 cases per 100,000 people on Monday,...
Public Healthatlantanews.net

S. Korea returns to Covid restrictions during jump in new cases

SEOUL, South Korea: As Covid cases set new daily records in South Korea, the capital city of Seoul and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of restrictions. This follows South Korea reporting 1,316 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record of 1,275. Officials...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Africa suffers record number of Covid cases

Africa has set a new record number of 36 000 new Covid-19 infections per day. African nations recorded a daily average of 36 141 new cases from 28 June to 4 July. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa said the speed and scale of the continent's third wave is nothing like they've seen before.
Worldktwb.com

Greek reports jump in COVID cases after many weeks of decline

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported a jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday after many weeks of declining numbers that prompted authorities to lift most of the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Public health authorities reported 1,797 new daily cases on Tuesday, more than twice the level of 801 cases reported on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa’s response

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa have increased exponentially over the past 12 months. At the beginning of July 2020 the country had 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,844 deaths. A year later, at the start of July 2021, there were over two million confirmed cases and more than 61,000 deaths. These numbers are only a snapshot of the kind of pressure South Africa’s healthcare system is under. On the one hand, the country needs to drastically increase the number of frontline health workers. And on the other hand, there’s not enough money, according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, to employ medical interns, or even extra medical staff. Laetitia Rispel chaired the ministerial task team responsible for the development of the 2030 National Human Resources for Health Strategy. She spoke to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about the country’s COVID-19 response.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Africa and COVID: The world’s least prepared continent experiencing an increase in cases linked to new Delta variant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The speed of the takeover of the [Delta COVID] variant, which was first identified in India and is forcing governments around the globe to tighten restrictions on social and economic activities, has shocked health experts in Africa, a continent that—in part thanks to its younger population—has recorded fewer Covid-19 deaths than other regions.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

MoH expects daily Covid cases to stabilise within a week or two

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The Ministry of Health (MoH) expects the country’s daily Covid-19 cases to stabilise and show a decline in the next one to two weeks’ time, said its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said that the vaccination drive nationwide and public health controls such...
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

French President’s Push Gets 1 Million To Rush For Vaccines

After President Emmanuel Macron urged immediate vaccination to save the summer vacation season and economy, over 1 million people booked shots in less than a day. Meanwhile, London's mayor says masks will remain mandatory on public transport after unlocking. More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in...
BusinessMedicalXpress

Africa COVID deaths surge 43% in a week: WHO

Coronavirus-linked deaths in Africa surged by 43 percent in the space of a week, driven by a lack of intensive-care beds and oxygen, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Fatalities associated with COVID in the WHO's Africa region, which includes North Africa, rose to 6,273 in the week...
Public Healthkhn.org

France, Greece Mandate Covid Vaccines For Health Care Workers

As Europe struggles with covid hotspots related to the delta variant, two nations are requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated. France boosted restrictions for non-vaccinated citizens, prompting a rush to get shots. Germany, Turkey and Israel are also in the news. France and Greece have both announced plans...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Sydney's COVID-19 cases ease but lockdown extension still looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities reported a slight slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney on Tuesday, but may still extend a lockdown in the country’s largest city to douse an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the harbour city’s more than...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Queensland Records One New Local Covid-19 Case

BRISBANE, Australia — The northeast Australian state of Queensland has recorded just one new locally-acquired case of Covid-19 as government hopes grow that the state’s five outbreaks are under control. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the new case in Tarragindi, in Brisbane’s south, is a contact of a known case and...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Leaked letters show AstraZeneca vaccine commitment not as Thailand claimed

BANGKOK (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc has told Thailand it should be able to supply around 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per month, leaked correspondence showed, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government had been promised 10 million. Thailand’s push for 10 million monthly doses comes as it...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain posts 42,302 Covid cases as positive tests rise by nearly a third in a week to another six-month high - while deaths jump by 50% to 49

Britain's surge in Covid cases has continued at full steam today, as positive tests rose by nearly a third in a week to 43,302. Department of Health bosses posted yet another six-month high today, with infections at their highest level since January 15, when 55,761 were recorded. The highest daily figure on record was 68,053 on January 8.
WorldVanity Fair

With One Week Until the Olympics, Here’s the Latest Bad Covid News

The Olympics will go on, and NBC will be on the ground with their cameras. But this event may only turn out to be a gold medal winner in “terrible idea.”. With one week to go before the opening ceremony, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad (as it is officially known) faces what can rightly be called “some challenges.” As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director calls the growing Delta variant “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Tokyo prepares to welcome athletes, trainers, and press from around the globe. Japan has vaccinated only 24 percent of its population, Reuters reports. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said last week that coronavirus rates were rising “due partly to growing numbers of the Delta variant,” according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy