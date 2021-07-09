Co-op Viking ARPG Tribes of Midgard has a refreshing take on boss fights
When you hear "10-player co-op Viking survival game" it's hard not to immediately think of Valheim. But Tribes of Midgard, launching July 27, isn't really anything like Valheim. It supports up to 10 players (solo mode is an option as well) but it's an action RPG with a big focus on base defense. Survival and crafting systems are present but incredibly streamlined, and its primary mode is session-based and only lasts a few hours.www.pcgamer.com
