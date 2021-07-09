Genshin Impact's massive 2.0 update introduces a new Ghibli-inspired island region
Genshin Impact's next update is jumping straight from 1.6 to 2.0, reflecting that this will be possibly the game's largest expansion yet: adding the new region of Inazuma, which is made up of three islands filled with new NPCs, adventures, and of course lots of lovely loot (and with more islands to come in later updates). It looks absolutely gorgeous, and developer MiHoYo says the big influences on the style were Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and other Studio Ghibli movies.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0