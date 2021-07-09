Genshin Impact's massive 2.0 update introduces a new Ghibli-inspired island region

Alright Genshin Impact fans, it looks like we may finally be getting some real information on Inazuma. We know that the new region is on its way and have already had some content preparing for its arrival, like the most recent story quest. We also know that it’s not going to be an easy place for us to get to when the time comes and miHoYo’s shared a little bit of information on some of the region’s islands in past streams.