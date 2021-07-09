DeSales University’s MBA Program Offering New One-Credit Courses

Image via DeSales University MBA program.

DeSales University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is excited to announce a new series of one-credit courses for current MBA students and anyone seeking to hone their business acumen.

Each one-credit flexible course explores a topic related to business management and consists of 14 class hours scheduled over two weekends in both live and synchronous, via Zoom, formats.

The one-credit courses support all MBA concentration areas.

The DeSales MBA program has 13 concentrations, and the “self-design” option, allowing students to develop their own customized course of study.

The DeSales MBA includes the following concentrations:

Accounting Cybersecurity

Data Analytics Finance

Financial Planning Healthcare Management

Human Resources Management Information Systems

Lean Six Sigma Management

Marketing Project Management

Supply Chain Management Accelerated (1-year program)

For those non-degree-seeking individuals, the one-credit courses can enhance your current skill set which will enable you to apply what you learn in the classroom directly in the workplace.

“A three-credit class is a significant commitment of our students’ time,” says Dr. Karen Kent, director of the MBA program. “We want our students to have flexibility, as well as offering this opportunity to others who may necessarily not want to take on an MBA yet, but can earn credits towards a future degree.”

The courses are also open to DeSales alumni or anyone with a bachelor’s degree who is interested in professional development.

“We designed these classes to complement the information we provide in our core courses,” says Kent. “These are topics relate to important business topics and will round out any executive’s skill sets.”

Classes for 2021-2022 include Analysis with Microsoft Power BI, Managing and Leading People: A day-to-day guide, Voice of the Customer: Understanding the dimensions of customer needs and wants, Managing Change, and Introduction to Consulting.

Check out information on DeSales One-Credit MBA Courses.