UK-based financial superapp Revolut has confirmed that it has raised USD 800 million. The company said that this Series E round of funding values Revolut at USD 33 billion. This latest Series E is being co-led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global, who appear to be the only backers in this round. It comes on the heels of rumors earlier this month Revolut was raising big. Revolut last raised about a year ago, when it closed out a Series D at USD 580 million.