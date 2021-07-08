Local Health Experts Were Ignored by Gavin Newsom. COVID-19’s Delta Variant Is Currently Moving Quickly

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite Covid-19 cases being on the rise again. “There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear,” Abbott told KPRC-TV in Houston during an interview. “There are so many people who have immunities to Covid, whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity.”