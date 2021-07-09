Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Union The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Union County in south central Iowa Eastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 809 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Greenfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Green Valley Lake and Creston. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Greenfield, IA
City
Adair, IA
County
Adams County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Union County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Adair Adams Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats' escape to block voting bill will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

Denying Republicans a quorum to enact voting restrictions will cost Texas Democrats north of $1 million, according to the state legislator leading the fundraising effort. More than 50 Democratic members of the state House fled Austin for Washington, D.C., last Monday, paralyzing the House just as the GOP was advancing sweeping changes in elections during a special session. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy