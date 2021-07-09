Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Union The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Union County in south central Iowa Eastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 809 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Greenfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Green Valley Lake and Creston. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH