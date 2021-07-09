Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Escape rooms, bike rides, donut boats, more happening in Seattle this weekend

By Jeffrey Totey
seattlepi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend in Seattle is going to be a sweet one. In Kirkland, you can get your cake and eat it, too. You can also score your own homemade pie — although there is a small catch — on Whidbey Island. And speaking of treats, this weekend you can book your own donut-shaped boat tour on Lake Union. But first, Seattle’s premier escape room company has opened up shop once again, and boy would they like to see you.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kirkland, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lifestyle
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pecan Pie#Bike#Capitol Hill#Puzzle Break#Bundt Cakes#Hopelink#Red Velvet#White Chocolate Raspberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy