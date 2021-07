London — The complex funding arrangement to cover the lavish refurbishments of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat has been detailed in an official report. More than 28,000 pounds (38,000 dollars) was spent on painting and sanding floorboards to come close to the annual allowance afforded to the Prime Minister for renovations. But additional invoices came in and were paid for by the Cabinet Office before being recharged to the Conservative Party in July last year, according to the report.