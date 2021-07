She is heading to Tokyo for her fifth Olympics and needs just one medal to become the most decorated female athlete in Olympic track and field history.And in doing so Allyson Felix would also tie Carl Lewis for the most ever medals by a Team USA track and field athlete.Felix, 35, has won six gold medals and three silvers since making her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, where she won silver in the 200m.In Tokyo Felix is set to run in the 400m after finishing second in the US trials, and could also take part in the 4x400m...