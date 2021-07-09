Cancel
Lives Transformed: N.C.’s Pro-Child Republican General Assembly Deserves The Credit

By Donna Martinez
Empowered parents and thriving kids. That’s what it boils down to when we talk about North Carolina’s school choice movement. It’s not anti-district school to support putting mom and dad in the driver’s seat. It’s pro-child. Kids are unique. They have different personalities. Unique aptitudes. Special needs. Individual challenges. Particular interests. That’s why giving parents as many choices as possible is the best way to ensure that every child has an opportunity to develop their talents and overcome their challenges.

