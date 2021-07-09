The NYT’s ‘Odessa’ Podcast Is A Gold Standard Of How To Report In The Covid-19 Era

I don't remember much about high school, other than wanting to get it over with as fast as possible. Which is one reason, among many, why I wasn't prepared for the relentless assault of nostalgia that The New York Times' Odessa podcast hits you with in its opening moments. What you hear, right away, are seemingly ordinary high-school students in a small, ordinary town, living out the last, best days of their wonder years. The sounds are of slamming locker doors. The din of voices echoing in those long hallways. And that sing-songy lilt to chatter about so many insignificant things — band practice, freshman year memories, who's sitting beside who on the bus. Maybe it’s the toll of the year we all just lived through. But listening to Odessa, it’s hard, at first, not to want to disappear through the headphones and be back … well, back “there” again.