2018 – despite being just three years in the past – already feels like a lifetime ago.Coronavirus, Brexit and no end of political scandals will have many of us longing for a simpler and more enjoyable time when we could all meet up with mates in crowded pubs and watch football matches. From an English perspective, that summer was probably one of the best in recent memory as the England men’s football team exceeded expectations at the Fifa World Cup in Russia. The Three Lions, managed by Gareth Southgate, managed to instil a new sense of optimism and pride...