Mosquito Population Explosion Predicted for the Hudson Valley

An abandoned underground mine in the Hudson Valley that is easily accessible to explorers is hiding a spectacular optical illusion. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for three decades and have never heard the legend of the Widow Jane Mine. The abandoned mine was once the main source of cement responsible for building much of the country's infrastructure during the early-to-mid-1800s. Because it's just a short drive from Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston, many people have apparently already discovered this hidden attraction. Some who've been brave enough to explore the twists and turns of this forgotten underground cavern believe that it's haunted.