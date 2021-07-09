Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayzata, MN

Register to host a Night to Unite party in Wayzata

hometownsource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is open for Wayzata residents interested in hosting a Night to Unite block party in their neighborhood. Night to Unite will be 5:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, throughout the city. Police cars and fire trucks will carry elected officials, city staff members, police officers, firefighters and McGruff the Crime Dog to various neighborhoods in Wayzata and Long Lake to hand out trinkets to kids and provide a crime prevention message at each stop.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Wayzata, MN
Government
City
Wayzata, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayzata Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy