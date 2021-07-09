Register to host a Night to Unite party in Wayzata
Registration is open for Wayzata residents interested in hosting a Night to Unite block party in their neighborhood. Night to Unite will be 5:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, throughout the city. Police cars and fire trucks will carry elected officials, city staff members, police officers, firefighters and McGruff the Crime Dog to various neighborhoods in Wayzata and Long Lake to hand out trinkets to kids and provide a crime prevention message at each stop.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0