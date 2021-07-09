Cancel
Indians Listen: Tom Hamilton calls walk-off home run by Franmil Reyes

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Indians snapped a nine-game skid thanks to Franmil Reyes. The Indians have had a heck of a July so far, losing nine games and falling to .500 on the year with a depleted roster and no starting pitching as far as the eye can see. Thankfully, Thursday marked a day that would hopefully be a turning point in the Tribe’s future, with the return of Zach Plesac to the starting rotation. Plesac, who’s been out for over a month, only went four innings and gave up three runs. Not a great day but it was salvaged thanks to one man. Cue Franmil Reyes.

