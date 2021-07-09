Top 5 Things People Should Do When Preparing To Rejoin The Workforce

What is it about some people who always appear to jump to the front of the promotion line? They always seem to know when the next opportunity is coming and they are first in line. What and whom do they know that helps them get promoted? More importantly, what can you do to become more promotable? According to Amii Barnard-Bahn, a former Fortune Global 50 executive, the answer can be distilled down to a few points underscored by traits of emotional intelligence, leadership, and executive presence. It is essential to note, these are learned elements, which means you can work to make yourself the person every leader would want to promote.