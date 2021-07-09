Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Top 5 Things People Should Do When Preparing To Rejoin The Workforce

By Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
 9 days ago
Covid-19 made most employees take a step back and re-examine their careers. For many employees, a break from work was what they needed, but how can they seamlessly transition back into the workforce when they’re ready? Joblist conducted a survey of 924 employees who took a work gap in their career history then decided to return to the workplace. Respondents were 55.2% men and 44.1% women. The top reasons for leaving the workforce were job loss (32%), career change (23%) and to care for children (20%). Nearly 18% said they reentered the workforce during the pandemic, and over half said it made the process of rejoining more difficult. The top reported difficulties rejoining the workforce were difficulties getting interviews (30%), imposter syndrome (29%) and judgment from hiring managers (21%). Nearly one in 10 said they hired a career coach to prepare to enter the workforce.

