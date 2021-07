The 33rd-ranked recruiting class in the nation just got better with the addition of safety Patrick Body, the 14th player to join the class of 2022. As the fourth defensive back to join the class, he joins Cincear Lewis, Ken Willis, and Kalen Carroll as committed secondary. A top-100 corner, coming in nationally ranked at 90, Body makes a strong position group for the Bearcats even stronger. As we learned in May when I had a chance to speak with Body, he’s being recruited at safety, but can play both corner and safety.