Chris Pratt holds talks over The Tomorrow War sequel

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is in talks to make a sequel to 'The Tomorrow War'. The 42-year-old actor stars in the new action film and Amazon Studios has already entered into negotiations with Chris over a possible sequel. The studio is also keen to re-hire director director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

