OSWEGO – In a roll call vote, the Oswego County Legislature passed a vote to accept funds from Health Research, Inc for reopening schools during the July 15 meeting. The resolution, HE-2, was brought forth by Legislator James Karasek and was met by some opposition on the floor. The Oswego Health Department will receive $4,040,498 in grant funding to “provide resources to local school districts to implement screening tests in schools with CDC guidance,” according to the resolution. The opposition was headed by Nathan Emmons of District 15 who was weary of the data that might be collected by Health Research Inc.