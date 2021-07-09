Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin
I’ve been trying to get into the Monster Hunter series for years with no luck. I’m keen on the idea of tracking and taking down a powerful beast. I love the series’ unique and imaginative monster and armor designs. I just can’t seem to come to grips with playing the demanding action RPG. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, with its exciting turn-based battles, compelling story, and bright anime-inspired visuals is much more my speed.kotaku.com
