Marilyn Manson surrenders to police for 2019 assault arrest warrant

Marilyn Manson surrendered himself to the Los Angeles Police Department last Friday under a 2019 arrest warrant issued in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire’s Gilford Police Department publicized the warrant in May, which was initially issued in October 2019.

The authorities made the decision to publicize the warrant after the singer ignored repeated notices to return to New Hampshire to respond to the charges.

Police in New Hampshire issued the arrest warrant for Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, on two counts of simple assault after an August 2019 incident with a videographer at one of his concerts.

"As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner's decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019," Gilford Police Department Chief Anthony Burpee said.

Representatives for Manson have declined to comment at this time.

Manson has faced a number of allegations in recent months, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual assault and rape, from his former ex-girlfriend and actor Evan Rachel Wood; ex-friend Esmé Bianco; and former assistant Ashley Walters, among others.

The singer, who has denied the allegations, was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

