Asotin County Fires: Silcott Fire Burning Southwest of Clarkston Sees Little Growth Outside Perimeter Lines Thursday Afternoon, Evacuation Levels Remain the Same
CLARKSTON - The Southeast WA Type 3 Incident Management Team continues to work alongside multiple fire crews to manage response to the Silcott and Dry Gulch fires burning southwest of Clarkston. As of 9:30pm on Thursday, July 8, the fires are estimated to have burnt a combined 27,900 acres. The...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
