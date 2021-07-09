Asotin County Fires: Silcott Fire Burning Southwest of Clarkston Sees Little Growth Outside Perimeter Lines Thursday Afternoon, Evacuation Levels Remain the Same

As of July 17th, 2021 the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon (currently the nation’s largest burning fire), has burned 281,208 acres, and has a fire perimeter of 200 miles. To give you an idea of how large the Bootleg fire is, it’s larger than the size of Crater Lake National Park, which is only around 183 thousand acres. The Bootleg fire is currently at 22% containment, and is located in Klamath and Lake counties.