West Chester-Based StreamGeeks to Host Virtual Book Launch Party via Zoom on Tuesday

The StreamGeeks are a West Chester-based team of video production professionals led by Chief Streaming Officer Paul Richards.

Richards is the author of a new book, The Unofficial Guide to NDI. This new book is his 10th publication on live-streaming technology, and it focuses on a revolutionary new technology standard called NDI.

On Tuesday, July 13 at 1 PM, the StreamGeeks will be teaming up with NDI to host a book launch party that up to 300 people can attend via Zoom. Register here .

The StreamGeeks have hosted hundreds of live streams and virtual events with a focus on pushing the boundaries of online communication technology. The launch party will feature Zoom breakout rooms where participants can join small groups to talk about their experience with live streaming and video communications tech.

Special guests from around the world have been invited to participate in small group sessions where ideas will be exchanged with industry peers. The entire event will be live-streamed on the StreamGeeks’ social media channels.

PTZOptics, the live-streaming camera manufacturer based in Downingtown, will be giving away prizes during the event. Everyone who attends can receive a free paperback book.

NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group. After just five years, the technology standard is now used by millions. NDI works with software such as Skype, Microsoft Team, Zoom, OBS, and vMix. The StreamGeeks are excited to be announcing a free online course with the book that will be available on YouTube.

Download a digital copy of The Unofficial Guide to NDI .