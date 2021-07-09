Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.96 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.