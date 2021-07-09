Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Importance Of Model-Driven Security

By Saryu Nayyar
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaryu Nayyar is CEO of Gurucul, a provider of behavioral security analytics technology and a recognized expert in cyber risk management. Ransomware cyberattacks have escalated to the point of posing a severe danger to people and national economies. When Colonial Pipeline was shut down for a week, fuel supplies to the Southeastern U.S. were disrupted, causing ripple effects through the national economy.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Controls#Security Management#Email Messages#Gurucul#Colonial Pipeline#Health Service Executive#First Responder Systems#Jbs#Notpetya#Nerc Cip#Gdpr#Fisma#Dmarc#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyInfoworld

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management: Veeam & IBM

As consumers, we’re accustomed to easy, intuitive and fast transactions that are driven by data. Therefore, businesses must meet the challenge of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensure that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers. In this webinar, Veeam® Vice President...
EconomyInfoworld

2021 CIO Guide to Modern Data Protection

2021 brings unprecedented data protection challenges, so businesses need to rethink data backup and recovery. The combination of growing security risks, rapid cloud adoption and the lack of prioritizing data backup and recovery creates a tenuous situation that may result in data gaps, security vulnerabilities and lost productivity. w can...
EconomyNetwork World

2021 Data Protection Trends Executive Brief

2020 was a unique year that forever changed the IT landscape, creating new challenges for all. In the new Veeam report, more than 3,000 business and IT leaders across 28 countries were surveyed on their data management challenges and successes, including the impact 2020 had on IT. Download the 2021...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Application security tools ineffective against new and growing threats

A study by Fastly and ESG, based on insights from information security and IT professionals representing hundreds of organizations globally, revealed growing concerns around adequately securing the rapidly rising number of mission-critical cloud services and API-centric applications. Outdated offerings, false positives, and ineffective blocking are among the main causes driving this global concern.
Technologyaithority.com

TruKno Launches Cyber Threat Intelligence For The 99%

Cyber Industry’s First Threat Intelligence SaaS Service That You Can Buy Instantly with a Credit Card. TruKno announced a new Cyber Threat Intelligence SaaS subscription that aims to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by empowering their entire IT security staff with easy-to-use, actionable, and real time cyber threat dashboards.
EconomyForbes

The Secret To Data-Driven Business Lies With Continuous Intelligence

Chief Executive Officer at Magnitude Software, directing the company's strategy, business activities and operations. You’d be hard-pressed to find a boardroom or C-suite that isn’t transfixed by the promise of data-driven decision-making. With the collective sum of the world’s data already in zettabytes and expectations for exponential growth, organizations are hungry for actionable insights that will help reduce operating costs, increase sales and get products to market faster.
TechnologyFireRescue1

4-step roadmap to maximize your cybersecurity ROI

Focus your cybersecurity investment on initiatives that create more effort for the attacker — By Rick Simonds. Public safety agencies continue to be hit hard by ransomware attacks. News of police departments unable to access critical information, having their 911 centers temporarily knocked offline, or facing sensitive information being released to the public has become all too common.
TechnologyItproportal

Reaching data and AI maturity: the key to unlocking business value

While many companies across a range of industries have placed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at the heart of their growth strategy, most do not feel they are in a position to successfully harness its power. The major reason for this is because many Big Data projects lack a mature approach to getting the best out of AI and ML deployments.
SoftwareDark Reading

7 Ways AI and ML Are Helping and Hurting Cybersecurity

In the right hands, artificial intelligence and machine learning can enrich our cyber defenses. In the wrong hands, they can create significant harm. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are now part of our everyday lives, and this includes cybersecurity. In the right hands, AI/ML can identify vulnerabilities and reduce incident response time. But in cybercriminals' hands, they can create significant harm.
SoftwareCIO

An Executive Perspective on Automation, DevOps, and Data-Driven Transformation

Capabilities such as zero downtime and reliable performance are table stakes for true transformation, and organizations striving to succeed in the current landscape must focus on gaining agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights. Mastering them requires adopting a business model that allows enterprises to run and reinvent at the same time, leveraging their existing IT investments and resources while embracing more automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning functionality. The Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) future-state business framework is one such model for success.
TechnologyDesign World Network

The state of Industry 4.0, survey says …..

Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announced the results of a global survey of Industry 4.0 manufacturing stakeholders driving advancements in robotics, complex machines and device or control systems. The findings reflect steady progress in the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives across the industrial automation ecosystem, including smart automation, connectivity and analytics that add efficiency and intelligence throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.
TechnologyAccountingWEB

CPAs and Automation in SOC 2 and IT Audits

The traditional way of doing IT and SOC 2 audits is going away, and it’s happening really fast, but that doesn’t mean CPA firms can’t adapt and enhance their practices, deliverables and value. Below are some tips on what’s happening and how CPAs can indeed embrace it. What’s Going on...
Technologychannele2e.com

Extending Zero Trust Security to Industrial Networks

Recent cyber attacks on industrial organizations and critical infrastructures have made it clear: operational and IT networks are intimately linked. With digitization, data needs to seamlessly flow between enterprise IT and industrial OT networks for the business to function. This tighter integration between IT, OT, and Cloud domains has increased the attack surface of both the industrial and the enterprise networks.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Security Cost Modelling Framework for Cyber-Physical Systems

Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) are formed through interconnected components capable of computation, communication, sensing and changing the physical world. The development of these systems poses a significant challenge since they have to be designed in a way to ensure cyber-security without impacting their performance. This article presents the Security Cost Modelling Framework (SCMF) and shows supported by an experimental study how it can be used to measure, normalise and aggregate the overall performance of a CPS. Unlike previous studies, our approach uses different metrics to measure the overall performance of a CPS and provides a methodology for normalising the measurement results of different units to a common Cost Unit. Moreover, we show how the Security Costs can be extracted from the overall performance measurements which allows to quantify the overhead imposed by performing security-related tasks. Furthermore, we describe the architecture of our experimental testbed and demonstrate the applicability of SCMF in an experimental study. Our results show that measuring the overall performance and extracting the security costs using SCMF can serve as basis to redesign interactions to achieve the same overall goal at less costs.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Uniphore AI-Driven capabilities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/ Palo Alto (Califonia) [US], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India):With these additions, the company continues to lead in providing new and exciting options for organizations to deliver transformational experiences throughout the entire engagement cycle - before, during and after contact is made. Announced today are enhancements toUniphore's new...
Computerssecurityintelligence.com

What Is Domain-Driven Design?

In the ever-growing software ecosystem, successful products need to have great performance, security, maintainability and usability. For the people who deliver those products, quality assurance, time to market and cost matter most. They sometimes push security-related tasks to the side. After all, time is tight. It doesn’t matter if the system is secure if features the users need are not there. So, how do you build security into the pipeline in a way that keeps it important? Domain-driven design provides a roadmap. Take an in-depth look at how it works.
Softwarearxiv.org

MDE4QAI: Towards Model-Driven Engineering for Quantum Artificial Intelligence

Over the past decade, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has provided enormous new possibilities and opportunities, but also new demands and requirements for software systems. In particular, Machine Learning (ML) has proven useful in almost every vertical application domain. Although other sub-disciplines of AI, such as intelligent agents and Multi-Agent Systems (MAS) did not become promoted to the same extent, they still possess the potential to be integrated into the mainstream technology stacks and ecosystems, for example, due to the ongoing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS). However, in the decade ahead, an unprecedented paradigm shift from classical computing towards Quantum Computing (QC) is expected, with perhaps a quantum-classical hybrid model. We expect the Model-Driven Engineering (MDE) paradigm to be an enabler and a facilitator, when it comes to the quantum and the quantum-classical hybrid applications as it has already proven beneficial in the highly complex domains of IoT, smart CPS and AI with inherently heterogeneous hardware and software platforms, and APIs. This includes not only automated code generation, but also automated model checking and verification, as well as model analysis in the early design phases, and model-to-model transformations both at the design-time and at the runtime. In this paper, the vision is focused on MDE for Quantum AI, and a holistic approach integrating all of the above.
Technologyarxiv.org

A Model-Driven Methodology for Automotive Cybersecurity Test Case Generation

Through international regulations (most prominently the latest UNECE regulation) and standards, the already widely perceived higher need for cybersecurity in automotive systems has been recognized and will mandate higher efforts for cybersecurity engineering. T he UNECE also demands the effectiveness of these engineering to be verified and validated through testing. T his requires both a significantly higher rate and more comprehensiveness of cybersecurity testing that is not effectively to cope with using current, predominantly manual, automotive cybersecurity testing techniques. To allow for comprehensive and efficient testing at all stages of the automotive life cycle, including supply chain parts not at band, and to facilitate efficient third party testing, as well as to test under real-world conditions, also methodologies for testing the cybersecurity of vehicular systems as a black box are necessary. T his paper therefore presents a model and attack tree-based approach to (semi-)automate automotive cybersecurity testing, as well as considerations for automatically black box-deriving models for the use in attack modeling.
Softwarethepaypers.com

AWS announces model variable importance for Amazon Fraud Detector

AWS has announced that Amazon Fraud Detector now includes model variable importance values to provide customers more insight into their fraud detection machine learning (ML) model’s performance. With the new variable importance functionality, Amazon Fraud Detector provides customers a ranked list of model inputs (variables/model features) based on their relative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy