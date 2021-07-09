Cancel
UFC

How to order UFC 264 PPV: McGregor vs. Poirier 3

By Jake Nichols
thebodylockmma.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 happens this Saturday night and it’s shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. It’s a genuinely significant fight for the UFC lightweight division and also for the career trajectories of both fighters. With another win, Poirier will undoubtedly have earned the right to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship. And a victory for McGregor may secure that right, as well.

