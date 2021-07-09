How to order UFC 264 PPV: McGregor vs. Poirier 3

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 happens this Saturday night and it’s shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. It’s a genuinely significant fight for the UFC lightweight division and also for the career trajectories of both fighters. With another win, Poirier will undoubtedly have earned the right to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship. And a victory for McGregor may secure that right, as well.