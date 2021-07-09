Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

How Restaurants Affected by Surfside Disaster Can Apply for Financial Aid

By Laine Doss
Miami New Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaquiza operations manager Christine Martinez works about a half-mile from the site of the Champlain Towers disaster, which has officially entered into recovery mode. "One of our servers told us that a regular customer came in without his wife. When he asked about her, he learned that she was in the tower when it came down," Martinez tells New Times, adding that some of her regulars have stopped coming and she can only hope they're safe. "It's too close to home. This hurts."

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Bal Harbour, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Surfside, FL
Lifestyle
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Small Business Loans#Food Drink#Taquiza#New Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy