How Restaurants Affected by Surfside Disaster Can Apply for Financial Aid

Taquiza operations manager Christine Martinez works about a half-mile from the site of the Champlain Towers disaster, which has officially entered into recovery mode. "One of our servers told us that a regular customer came in without his wife. When he asked about her, he learned that she was in the tower when it came down," Martinez tells New Times, adding that some of her regulars have stopped coming and she can only hope they're safe. "It's too close to home. This hurts."