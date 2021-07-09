How Organizations Can Respond Successfully To Six GRC Trends

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Every day, the news discusses another major company’s decision on how to handle their return to the office. While some opt to bring everyone back into the office 100% of the time, others opt for a more hybrid approach that allows some to work remotely at least part of the time. Still other companies have taken a fully remote approach. With any of these decisions comes complex decisions to be made, including unhappy employees, managers challenged with new ways of working, and important decisions to be made about how existing or future space is to be used. “As the world returns to the office after a long hiatus, many companies and their employees are discovering that work doesn’t necessarily have to return to the way it had been before the pandemic,” says Greg Kihlström of The Agile World, and one of the organizers of the event.