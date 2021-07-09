Focus on your subject by using layers
There are many ways that we, as photographers, bring focus to the subjects of our photos. We use light and shadow, composition and focal points. One of my favorite ways of bringing focus to my subjects that isn’t one of those options is to layer found elements of the environment. Layers can be created from all sorts of things. An easy layer in the spring and summer are flowers. In the photo below, I lowered the height of the couple by asking them to sit. What this does is immerse them in the flowers and the beautiful yellow hue completely surrounds them.photofocus.com
