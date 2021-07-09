Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas experts say Delta variant symptoms differ from 'classic' COVID

thv11.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is the Delta variant more contagious... it might also look different from what we're used to with COVID-19. Michael Aaron explains.

www.thv11.com

Comments / 19

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The delta variant is spiking in these four US states

The delta variant is spreading across the United States and is now responsible for more than 80 percent of new coronavirus cases in four states. The delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Connecticut. Three of the four states have a lower vaccination rate than...
Florida StateNOLA.com

These Florida beaches often test positive for fecal coliform bacteria; see data

The Florida Panhandle, a prime summer vacation destination for thousands of southeast Louisiana residents, is home to six of the Sunshine State's beaches that most often test positive for fecal coliform bacteria, according to a new report from the Environment America Research and Policy Center. Two are in the Pensacola area, four in the Panama City area.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
Arkansas StateKHBS

UAMS: COVID surge could be one of the worst in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 cases are spiking in the Natural State yet again. In fact, the recent numbers have been some of the worst in the country. "We are leading the nation now in cases per 100,000," said Dr. Mark Williams, Dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at UAMS.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Runny nose, sore throat among common Delta variant symptoms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not only is the Delta variant highly contagious, but doctors also say it can be more difficult to diagnose than other strains of COVID-19. In many cases, Delta symptoms are different from more common COVID-19 symptoms. According to data presented during the governor’s weekly briefing, the...
Arkansas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arkansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...
Charlotte, NCwfmynews2.com

Delta variant symptoms similar to common cold, flu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highly contagious delta COVID-19 variant is one of the fastest spreading variants, but could also prove to be one of more elusive to diagnose, doctors say. That's because the delta symptoms do not follow the most common COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist...

Comments / 19

Community Policy