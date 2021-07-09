St. Louis, Carlton County 911 Lines Down Due to Power Outage

UPDATE: The 911 system for St Louis County is now operational and functioning properly. Most phones lines in Carlton County are now working. The cities of Kettle river and Wright are working on a limited capacity and will still need to use an alternate number of 218-384-4185 or 218-451-6843 if they can not get through to 911 with cell or land lines. The local provider for Kettle River and Wright is working on the local outage.