These 3 Siblings All Have Type 2 Diabetes—Here's How They Manage the Condition Together

According to the Global Liver Institute, there are over 100 types of liver disease. And, while many people associate these conditions with excessive alcohol use, the majority of those who suffer from liver damage aren't even drinkers. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD) and it's more severe form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most common liver disease worldwide," Stephen A. Harrison, MD, explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It is important to recognize risk factors for this disease early and seek medical advice if you have these risk factors or show signs that suggest underlying liver disease." Read on to learn about the most common signs and associated conditions of NAFLD and NASH—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.