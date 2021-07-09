Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

These 3 Siblings All Have Type 2 Diabetes—Here's How They Manage the Condition Together

By Corey Maloney
Posted by 
Health
Health
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cambron family moved from Mexico to Little Village, a Chicago neighborhood with a large Mexican American population, in 1978 they left behind family and friends in search of more opportunities for their children. It was a difficult transition, but they tried to bring their traditions with them. "We...

www.health.com

Comments / 0

Health

Health

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Kidneys#Mexican American#Cdc#Non Hispanic#Niddk#Beach Body#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Mum-of-2 who refused Covid vaccine over fears of side effects dies from Delta strain

A mum-of-two who declined her invitation to get vaccinated against Covid because she feared the potential side effects has tragically died of the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Kansas City, Missouri, was hesitant about getting inoculated after hearing news reports about people suffering rare conditions linked to the jabs such as blood clots or heart problems.
Diseases & Treatmentskentlive.news

Symptoms of a broken heart as hundreds die each year

Scientists have made progress in piecing together why some people may die of a broken heart. Suffering longer-term stress and then experiencing a stressful event – such as the loss of a loved one – could trigger a condition known as takotsubo syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome. Symptoms...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Talking, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

There's a fine line between standard cognitive decline as you age and dementia. And because dementia typically progresses slowly over a long period of time, it can be tough to diagnose, which is why it's important to know the full range of potential symptoms. Experts say some of the earliest signs of dementia can be seen through an activity we do every single day: talking. Changes in the way you communicate can easily reflect an unusual loss of cognitive functioning. Read on to find out which early dementia sign you should look out for while you're speaking.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Liver Damage, According to a Doctor

According to the Global Liver Institute, there are over 100 types of liver disease. And, while many people associate these conditions with excessive alcohol use, the majority of those who suffer from liver damage aren't even drinkers. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD) and it's more severe form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most common liver disease worldwide," Stephen A. Harrison, MD, explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It is important to recognize risk factors for this disease early and seek medical advice if you have these risk factors or show signs that suggest underlying liver disease." Read on to learn about the most common signs and associated conditions of NAFLD and NASH—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Warning Signs You're Developing Diabetes, Say Experts

So many people have diabetes—about 1.5 million are diagnosed in the United States each year, and nearly 1 in 10 Americans have it—you'd think it'd be easy to spot. But although the condition is relatively common, many people go undiagnosed because the early symptoms can be vague, easily overlooked at first, or confused with other conditions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Doctors

Diabetes has been described as a silent epidemic. Last year, it killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Too many people still consider diabetes a childhood disease beyond our control; the fact is, type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day.
Fitnessarcamax.com

Eating to support kidney health

Our kidneys play a vital role in protecting our overall health. What exactly are their main functions?. In the United States, 37 million adults are living with kidney disease. The main causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These diseases can damage the blood vessels of many organs, including the kidneys. The good news is that making changes to our lifestyle can prevent or slow kidney disease.
Sacramento, CATODAY.com

Mom thought son's summer thirst was normal but it was a warning sign

About two weeks ago, Courtney Moore’s 16-month-old son, Maddox, started grabbing her water bottle and taking huge gulps of water. She wasn’t surprised — temperatures in Sacramento, California, had been exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. When he began soaking through his overnight diapers, she contacted their pediatrician and learned that Maddox had an unexpected diagnosis: He had Type 1 diabetes and was in diabetic ketoacidosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Diabetes, Says CDC

There are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant)—and knowing the signs you may have one of them can save your life. "Diabetes is a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy," says the CDC. "If you have any of the following diabetes symptoms, see your doctor about getting your blood sugar tested." Read on to see if you have any of them, according to the CDC—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy