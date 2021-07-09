Cape Ann Animal Aid Pet of the Week: Thelma

Daisy is an 11-year-old Lhasa Apso weighing 21 pounds. She came to the Humane Society of Sandusky County as an owner surrender as they could no longer care for her. Daisy loves to go for walks, and she can go and does not show her age. She does well on a leash. She loves squeaky toys and butt rubs. She can be unsure of strangers and may be shy when she first meets you. Once she gets to know you her big personality will shine through. She can get over simulated and snip the air but she just has to be told no and will calm down.