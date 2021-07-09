Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cape Ann Animal Aid Pet of the Week: Thelma

Wicked Local
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThelma is a quiet gal who likes to enjoy her own space. She has been here at the shelter for a couple months now, and has warmed up to a few people and has accepted them as her friends. She allows those that she trusts to pet her, but it is always on her terms.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#The Cape Ann Animal Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Patrick County, VAThe Enterprise

Pets of the Week

This short guy with one ear up is back again this week because he is desperate for a home. If anyone on Raven Rock Road recognizes him, or if anyone would like to give him a home, call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter. The shelter has a large assortment...
Sandusky County, OHNews-Herald

Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy

Daisy is an 11-year-old Lhasa Apso weighing 21 pounds. She came to the Humane Society of Sandusky County as an owner surrender as they could no longer care for her. Daisy loves to go for walks, and she can go and does not show her age. She does well on a leash. She loves squeaky toys and butt rubs. She can be unsure of strangers and may be shy when she first meets you. Once she gets to know you her big personality will shine through. She can get over simulated and snip the air but she just has to be told no and will calm down.
Media, PADelaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Oreo

Oreo is a sweet yet shy young adult cat who is waiting on her purr-fect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. Do you think that could be you?! She is 16 pounds of sweetness, and aptly named for her beautiful black and white coat. Oreo loves to lounge her days away in a comfortable spot, and getting gentle head pets. While she is very sweet, she likes to take new introductions slowly, so she will benefit from living with a family that can respect her boundaries. Oreo is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. PAC IS BACK! You can now walk-in to meet the adoptable cats at Providence Animal Center from Tuesday-Sunday – no appointment necessary.
Petsallongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Yang

Yang is a handsome 4 month old terrier mix with the most precious eyes! He came into rescue looking a bit rough – diagnosed with Demodex upon his vet examination, put on medication, and has since been cleared. He is currently in a foster home with other dogs. He has...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week. “Bambi is a 1-year-old female lab mix,”...
Petssanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Graham (47751983) Graham is a little shy inside his cage, but once he comes, out he's Mr. Personality! This silly 2-year-old Shepherd/Basset Hound mix has been around other dogs here at the shelter and may enjoy the company of a small or medium-sized fursibling in his new home. He loves running around, jumping over obstacles, digging in sand, and so much more. This pup is definitely the life of the party once he comes out of his shell! He's a staff favorite at the moment, and everyone just can't get enough of this 45-pound shorty. You have to come by the shelter and check out Graham!
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Sadie!

Meet Sadie, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Sadie is a 2 year old mix breed, a very pretty girl who will be fully vetted and microchipped this week. Sadie is good with other dogs and does not seem interested in cats at all. She is only about 25 pounds and full of energy. She is a very happy girl, her face says it all! If you would like to meet Sadie and think she would be an awesome addition to your family please call Barbi 903-348-1868 or Annie 903-348-3122.
Jackson County, ORKDRV

Pet of the Week: Nacho and Bobbie

Let’s meet our Pet of the Week for the first full week of July. First up - Meet Nacho! He's a loving, 3-year-old mix who came to the shelter about four months ago. Nacho had a pretty rough start to life. He was part of an animal hoarding case, which can have both immediate and long-term effects on the animals involved. Nacho recently went into foster care to heal from a deep cut on one of his paws and, we can happily say, has been thriving since. His paw is now healed and he's ready for a permanent home - hoping that you can be a part of turning his heartbreaking story into a heartwarming one.
PetsMiddletown Press

Pets of the week: Prissy & Tina

Prissy and Tina are adorable little sisters that must be adopted together. They need a quiet home with a very patient person willing to take a lot of time with them to help get to know her new home and adopter. They are playful, sweet and they love their Temptation treats! Once they know you, they love to be petted. They will take time to adjust though and will probably always be rather shy cats. Please adopt these adorable sisters. Visit www.CatTalesCT.org/cats/Prissy-3, call 860-344-9043 or email: info@CatTalesCT.org. Watch our TV commercial: https://youtu.be/Y1MECIS4mIc.
Wellesley, MAWicked Local

11-year-old turns a love of canine friends into a business

A few years from now if you're visiting a zoo, take a look at the folks caring for the big cats. One of them just might look familiar. Wellesley's Reese Buhler is only 11, but she's already thinking about a future as a zookeeper. "I really like big cats, like lions and tigers and stuff like that," said the soon-to-be Wellesley Middle School sixth-grader. For now, she's concentrating on her thriving dog business, which features modestly priced services — puppy training, grooming, bathing, playgroups, walks, and dog sitting — and home-made treats.
Jena, LAthejenatimes.net

Animal Academy ends with Pet Show

Students that have been participating in the LaSalle Parish School System’s Animal Academy during the month of June finished their session with a Pet Show. Over 400 parish students have received additional classroom instruction this summer at three different locations as part of the program: Jena Elementary School (K-2), Good Pine Middle School (3-8), and Olla Elementary School (K-8).
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Advocacyimfromdenver.com

More Than $105K Raised for Woman After ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Incident

After a questionable interaction with a person of color, a white woman has been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” thanks to the location of the incident. A black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, was shopping at Short Hills Mall’s Victoria’s Secret when she was approached by a white woman, subsequently identified as Abigail Elphick. Insider reports that, although their initial interaction wasn’t captured on video, according to Ukenta, it all began with Elphick (who wasn’t wearing a mask in the videos that were recorded), getting uncomfortably close to her as she browsed. She says that when Ukente asked her to move six feet away, Elphick went to the cash register and claimed Ukente had threatened her. In the first recording, Elphick appears to rush Ukente before realizing Ukente is filming. It is then that her apparent “breakdown” begins.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?

Comments / 0

Community Policy