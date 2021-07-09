Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Tina Sweeney ready to become Phoenix's 1st female Postmaster

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 9 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Tina Sweeney is scheduled to be sworn in Friday as Phoenix’s first female Postmaster. Sweeney is in her 29th year as a postal employee.

She began her postal career in June 1992 in Utah. She also was Postmaster in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria and most recently manager of Post Office Operations in Arizona. In her role as Phoenix Postmaster, Sweeney will oversee more than 1,400 employees who work at 19 stations, branches and retail units.

She also is responsible for delivery operations which includes more than 790 city and rural routes servicing over 694,000 delivery points.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

