County’s COVID-related Rental Assistance Program Opens to all its Residents
Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.
The county’s ERAP program provides assistance with rent and utilities, including electricity, water and sewer, trash removal, natural gas, propane, and Internet service to help mitigate the financial impact to households due to COVID-19. How to Apply
In Person – 8 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays at either of these locations:
- Department of Health and Human Services
- 1203 Maple St.
- Greensboro, NC, 27405
- Department of Social Services
- 325 E. Russell Ave.
- High Point, NC, 27260
By Phone – 336-641-3000
Online – www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program
