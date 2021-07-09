Cancel
Greensboro, NC

County’s COVID-related Rental Assistance Program Opens to all its Residents

Posted by 
Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 10 days ago

Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.

The county’s ERAP program provides assistance with rent and utilities, including electricity, water and sewer, trash removal, natural gas, propane, and Internet service to help mitigate the financial impact to households due to COVID-19. How to Apply

In Person – 8 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays at either of these locations:

  • Department of Health and Human Services
  • 1203 Maple St.
  • Greensboro, NC, 27405
  • Department of Social Services
  • 325 E. Russell Ave.
  • High Point, NC, 27260

By Phone – 336-641-3000

Online – www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

#Covid
