Forest Restrictions Start Monday

With dry conditions expected to continue in Central Oregon and fire suppression resources already limited due to numerous wildfires in Oregon and Washington, the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest and the Ochoco National Forest, including the Crooked River National Grassland, are implementing a total campfire restriction. Effective July 12, 2021, all open fires, including charcoal fires, will be prohibited on all lands administered by the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM). There are no exceptions for developed or hosted campgrounds.