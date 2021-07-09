Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

Forest Restrictions Start Monday

mycentraloregon.com
 9 days ago

With dry conditions expected to continue in Central Oregon and fire suppression resources already limited due to numerous wildfires in Oregon and Washington, the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest and the Ochoco National Forest, including the Crooked River National Grassland, are implementing a total campfire restriction. Effective July 12, 2021, all open fires, including charcoal fires, will be prohibited on all lands administered by the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM). There are no exceptions for developed or hosted campgrounds.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Prineville, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Forest Management#Wildland Fire#Wilderness Areas#Tannerite#Ochoco National Forests#Prineville Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats' escape to block voting bill will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

Denying Republicans a quorum to enact voting restrictions will cost Texas Democrats north of $1 million, according to the state legislator leading the fundraising effort. More than 50 Democratic members of the state House fled Austin for Washington, D.C., last Monday, paralyzing the House just as the GOP was advancing sweeping changes in elections during a special session. Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy