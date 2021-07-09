‘American Pickers’ Star Michael Wolfe’s Wife Files for Divorce

After over seven years of marriage, Babyface and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are filing for divorce. R&B star Babyface, 62, and his wife Nicole “Nikki” Pantenburg, 48, announced that they’re filing for divorce on Wednesday July 14. The singer, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, and his wife said that they’re calling it a day with a joint statement to People. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple said. The pair mentioned how important their daughter, Peyton, 12, is in the next steps. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” the statement said. Here is everything you need to know about Nicole!