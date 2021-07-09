Cancel
Trouble Relationship

‘American Pickers’ Star Michael Wolfe’s Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of “American Pickers” star Michael Wolfe is picking a whole new lane, as in the single lane … ’cause she’s quietly filed for divorce from the reality star. Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed docs on their home turf of Williamson County, Tennessee back in November after nearly 10 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. They got married back on September 7, 2012, in Franklin, TN.

