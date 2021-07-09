Parks Associates: 40% of MDU Renters are Interested in Bulk Broadband Internet Bundled with Their Rent

New research from Parks Associates reveals 40% of MDU renters in US broadband households are interested in bulk broadband internet bundled with their rent and 77% of those are willing to pay higher rent in exchange for these services. The firm also tracks growing ownership in smart home devices among MDU residents, with 41% of all MDU broadband households owning at least one smart home device, compared to 34% of single-family households. The firm’s latest whitepaper, Future-Ready Broadband: Ubiquitous Connectivity for MDUs, developed for Cox Communities, evaluates the benefits of next-generation connectivity services for MDU property managers and residents and the role of the service provider as a key partner in smart MDU living.