Parks Associates: 40% of MDU Renters are Interested in Bulk Broadband Internet Bundled with Their Rent

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

New research from Parks Associates reveals 40% of MDU renters in US broadband households are interested in bulk broadband internet bundled with their rent and 77% of those are willing to pay higher rent in exchange for these services. The firm also tracks growing ownership in smart home devices among MDU residents, with 41% of all MDU broadband households owning at least one smart home device, compared to 34% of single-family households. The firm’s latest whitepaper, Future-Ready Broadband: Ubiquitous Connectivity for MDUs, developed for Cox Communities, evaluates the benefits of next-generation connectivity services for MDU property managers and residents and the role of the service provider as a key partner in smart MDU living.

