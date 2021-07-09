Mercato Partners Leads Seed Investment in FreightPOP Through Prelude Fund

NEW DELHI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OYO, has today announced that it has raised a TLB funding of $660 million from global institutional investors. The offer was oversubscribed by 1.7 times and the company received commitments of close to $1 bn from leading institutional investors. The deal was upsized and increased by 10% to $660mn, the company's fundamentals yielded strong interest from investors despite the virus surge. The interest margin rate was also lowered by 25 basis points from the Initial Pricing Guidance to LIBOR+825 basis points. The company will utilize these funds to retire its past debts, strengthen the balance sheet and other business purposes including investment in product technology.