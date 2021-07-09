Mercato Partners Leads Seed Investment in FreightPOP Through Prelude Fund
$6 Million Round Provides Innovative Cloud-Based Logistics Management Company Growth Capital. Mercato Partners announced a $6 million investment in FreightPOP, the innovative logistics management platform company based in Lake Forest, Calif., through its venture fund, Prelude, which focuses on capital and guidance for early stage companies. Using cloud technology to create a centralized transportation management system, FreightPOP streamlines the logistics industry and fills an ever-growing need in the global economy.aithority.com
