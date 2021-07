Thor: Love and Thunder count on the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the life of God of Thunder, but with a special twist. The Asgardian’s bride will be worthy to lift the mighty hammer Mjolnir and you will get the powers of the hero. Some even mention that she will be even more powerful than himself. Thor. Another unique aspect of the film is the participation of characters such as Gorr The God Butcher y Zeus, played by Christian Bale y Russell Crowe.